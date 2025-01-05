Baskets Of Blessings: A Silent Revolution In Charity
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A silent revolution in charity is gaining momentum across Pakistan, with 'Baskets of Blessings’ (Neki ki Tokri) emerging as an informal yet impactful way of assisting those in need.
This grassroots initiative, seen at Tandoors and local shops, enables donors to quietly contribute to a shared basket of bread for financially struggling families.
According to community members, the tradition has flourished in recent years, inspired by social media campaigns, popular tv dramas, and Turkey’s ancient tradition of "askida ekmek", a similar concept of paying it forward with bread.
Bahar Ali, a tandoor owner in Islamabad, told APP, "Many white-collar families discreetly take bread from the basket to meet their needs. Some widows visit daily, and generous customers contribute by paying for extra loaves anonymously." He said over 100 loaves of bread are distributed daily from his Tandoor through this initiative.
Salim, another Tandoor owner, highlighted the dignity this approach offers. "This allows people to give directly to the needy without encouraging beggary. It ensures food reaches those who truly need it."
The unorganized charity has drawn comparisons to Turkey’s "askida ekmek", a tradition rooted in Ottoman times and tied to zakat, one of islam’s five pillars. Bread, a symbol of sustenance, holds significant cultural and religious importance in both traditions.
Bilal Ahmed, a resident, shared concerns about potential drawbacks. “While this is a noble act, we must ensure it doesn’t foster dependency or discourage people from seeking employment.”
Professor Irshad Shah echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the dual nature of the initiative. “This is a remarkable reflection of Islamic values, but it should not replace efforts to promote self-reliance in society.”
Despite its informal nature, the initiative faces criticism from some small-scale charities that fear it might divert donors. However, supporters argue it complements organized efforts like free Dastarkhwans provided by Saylani, Bahria Town, and Al-Khidmat Foundation.
This silent charity initiative not only addresses hunger but also strengthens communal ties. By balancing compassion with long-term solutions, 'Baskets of Blessings' has the potential to reshape how Pakistan fosters a culture of giving.
The tradition of silent charity, like the 'Baskets of Blessings,' reflects the essence of mercy. The word “alms” originates from the Greek word eleos, meaning mercy, and signifies acts of compassion and kindness. Such practices, rooted in cultural and religious values, continue to foster dignity and support for those in need.
