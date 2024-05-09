BASR Held,
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The sixth board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) was held under the chairmanship
of Vice Chancellor of University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman.
The deans/directors, senior faculty members with Prof Dr Farhat Jabeen, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences
GCU, Faisalabad, Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf, Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Gujrat, Prof Dr Adnan Abid, Department of Data Sciences, University of Punjab, Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairperson, Department of Management Sciences, University of Gujrat, joined as external members.
For the first time, research proposals were presented by MS and PhD researchers, accompanied by their supervisors.
Recent Stories
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rally taken out to express solidarity with Pakistan Army4 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city4 minutes ago
-
FDE takes steps to reduce air pollution in Islamabad14 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong calls on Mohsin Naqvi14 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organizes seminar on Thalassemia14 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide14 minutes ago
-
May 9 riots a conspiracy against country, Amir Muqam24 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 125 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 1634 minutes ago
-
80 criminals' held44 minutes ago
-
Man killed in brawl44 minutes ago
-
District Planning and Design Committee meeting held44 minutes ago
-
General hold-up: Excise impounds large number of loader rickshaws54 minutes ago