BASR held,

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The sixth board of Advance Studies and Research (BASR) was held under the chairmanship

of Vice Chancellor of University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman.

The deans/directors, senior faculty members with Prof Dr Farhat Jabeen, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences

GCU, Faisalabad, Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf, Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Gujrat, Prof Dr Adnan Abid, Department of Data Sciences, University of Punjab, Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairperson, Department of Management Sciences, University of Gujrat, joined as external members.

For the first time, research proposals were presented by MS and PhD researchers, accompanied by their supervisors.