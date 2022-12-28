UrduPoint.com

BASR Meeting Held In AIOU

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) was held in Allama Iqbal Open University today under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood.

Director BASR, Prof. Dr Syed Mohammad Amir Shah presented the agenda of the meeting, said a press release on Wednesday.

Implementation of decisions of the previous meeting was discussed as well as 13 PhD proposals of department of mass communication, four from Physics department and three from Education faculty were considered in the meeting.

VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood stressed upon to improve the research in the university, especially the quality of research in PhD should meet the international standard.

He said,"Increasing the quality of education is our top priority to meet the standards set by the Higher Education Commission.

