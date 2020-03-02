Basra trying to influence accountability process through derogatory remarks against NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday condemned the derogatory and objectionable remarks of former MPA Shaukat Basra against director general and senior officers of Multan bureau in various television channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday condemned the derogatory and objectionable remarks of former MPA Shaukat Basra against director general and senior officers of Multan bureau in various television channels.

The NAB also asked the media to avoid broadcasting NAB related news items sans getting bureau's version, a NAB spokesman in a statement said.

He said the objectionable remarks were an effort to influence the ongoing inquiry against Basra being accused for having assets beyond known sources of income.

He said NAB had asked Shaukat Basra to submit his reply against the allegations as per law as the bureau believed in getting version of the accused against the complaint as per legal procedure.