Basri Distributes Sewing Machines, Wheelchairs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Basri distributes sewing machines, wheelchairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rabia Basri has said that helping out poor and working for their well being was the motive of her life and she would raise voice for their rights at every forum.

She was talking to media persons at her residence during a function arranged to distribute sewing machines among widows and wheelchairs among disabled persons here.

She said providing financial and other necessary assistance to the poor was her important mission of life.

She said the message and mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be spread to every house and poor people would be provided assistance to maximum extent at their doorstep.

She said sewing machines have been provided to the widows so that they could earn livelihood for their families respectfully.

More Stories From Pakistan

