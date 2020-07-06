Basri praises WSSP staff for relentless services

Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri has lauded the role of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) staff for providing much needed facilities to the dwellers of district during difficult times

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri has lauded the role of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) staff for providing much needed facilities to the dwellers of district during difficult times.

In her visit to Kohati Chowk the other day, MPA Rabia Basri also distributed hand sanitizers, masks and gifts among the WSSP staff. On the occasion, focal person Daud Khan, social worker Malik Bilal Ayaz and Awal Asad also accompanied by MPA.

On best performance during coronavirus situation, the MPA shared commendation with Chairman Haji Riaz and CMI Hahi Irshad and said she salute to the staff for their untiring services to the people during crucial period.

She said the WSSP staff provided needed facilities to the people during pandemic and kept cleaning their areas and spraying anti-germ fluids. She said the role of WSSP staff was of prime importance who worked day and night during the testing times.