'Bata factory outlet' gutted in Lahore

A fire was broke out in 'Bata factory outlet' situated on Multan road here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :A fire was broke out in 'Bata factory outlet' situated on Multan road here on Tuesday.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and brought fire under control after hectic efforts. Shoes and other valuables worth thousands of rupees reduced to ashes.However,no loss of life was reported.

The cause behind the fire was short circuit,said Rescue-1122 spokesman.