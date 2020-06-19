UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Batagram Administration Takes Measures To Ensure Cheap, Quality Flour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:02 PM

Batagram administration takes measures to ensure cheap, quality flour

Additional Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan on Friday paid visit to wheat godwon and checked wheat quality

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan on Friday paid visit to wheat godwon and checked wheat quality.

Accompanied by district food controller, AAC expressed satisfaction over wheat procurement process and added that district administration would take all possible measures to prevent shortage of wheat flour in the district.

He said that district administration would allow no one to take law into his own hands by creating artificial shortage of wheat and strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

SC sets aside presidential reference against Justi ..

50 minutes ago

China inspects food imports over virus fears

4 minutes ago

Capacity of district hospital increases: Deputy ma ..

4 minutes ago

Mother of three rescued after attempted suicide

4 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief test ..

4 minutes ago

North Korea Unlikely to Escalate Provocations by T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.