Batagram administration takes measures to ensure cheap, quality flour

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Bashir Khan on Friday paid visit to wheat godwon and checked wheat quality.

Accompanied by district food controller, AAC expressed satisfaction over wheat procurement process and added that district administration would take all possible measures to prevent shortage of wheat flour in the district.

He said that district administration would allow no one to take law into his own hands by creating artificial shortage of wheat and strict action would be taken against violators.