UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bathing, Collection Of Fire Wood, Walk Alongside River Punjkora Banned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:06 PM

Bathing, collection of fire wood, walk alongside River Punjkora banned

The Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai under section 144 Cr. PC has imposed complete ban on bathing, collection of fire wood and walk alongside River Punjkora

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : The Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai under section 144 Cr. PC has imposed complete ban on bathing, collection of fire wood and walk alongside River Punjkora.

Similarly complete ban has also been imposed on excavation and extraction of sand in the River Punjkora in the limit of District Dir Lower. The violators will be dealt under the relevant sections of law.

Related Topics

Fire Dir Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Even graves won't be tax-free in Lahore anymore

8 minutes ago

Emirates to launch services to Mexico City via Bar ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber and Expo Centre discuss economic c ..

24 minutes ago

Malaysian MPs back lowering voting age to 18

3 minutes ago

Murderer sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment, ..

3 minutes ago

Three girls commit suicide during last week in Chi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.