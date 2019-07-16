Bathing, collection of fire wood, walk alongside River Punjkora banned

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai under section 144 Cr. PC has imposed complete ban on bathing, collection of fire wood and walk alongside River Punjkora

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : The Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai under section 144 Cr. PC has imposed complete ban on bathing, collection of fire wood and walk alongside River Punjkora.

Similarly complete ban has also been imposed on excavation and extraction of sand in the River Punjkora in the limit of District Dir Lower. The violators will be dealt under the relevant sections of law.