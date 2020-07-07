UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bathing In Havelian Waterfalls Banned

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Bathing in Havelian waterfalls banned

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah on Tuesday imposed a ban under Section-144/6 on bathing in Sajikot and Abrela Berry waterfalls in Havelian till further order and with immediate effect

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah on Tuesday imposed a ban under Section-144/6 on bathing in Sajikot and Abrela Berry waterfalls in Havelian till further order and with immediate effect.

A directive in this regard said several people have lost their lives due to bathing in waters of these cascades and to avert further loss to human lives ban has been imposed on bathing at these places. The directive further said that violators of this ban would face legal action.

The administration of Havelian has also been directed to fill the water pool of Sajikot waterfall with stones to discourage bathing and construct a stone-wall around the deep waters to stop people entry into deep water zone.

Related Topics

Water Havelian

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

26 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

56 minutes ago

Think Tank Urges UK Gov't to Create $250Bln Stimul ..

1 second ago

Theater Wallay opens The Farm with strict SOPs

6 minutes ago

Lootah names new COO, CFO; marks seamless transiti ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.