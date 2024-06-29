Open Menu

Bathing In Sea Banned For One Month

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Bathing in sea banned for one month

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Commissioner Karachi on Saturday has imposed a complete ban on bathing in the sea for one month in view of the rising tide in the sea waves. The ban will be applicable everywhere in the boundaries of Karachi.

The Commissioner has issued a ban notification under Section 144 and this ban will continue till July 27. The notification said that large and dangerous waves are forming near the beach in Karachi, which may endanger the lives of bathers in the sea.

According to the notification, the area SHO will be empowered to register a case against the violators.

Related Topics

Karachi May July

Recent Stories

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

2 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

2 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

3 hours ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

3 hours ago
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

4 hours ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

5 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan