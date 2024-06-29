Bathing In Sea Banned For One Month
Published June 29, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The Commissioner Karachi on Saturday has imposed a complete ban on bathing in the sea for one month in view of the rising tide in the sea waves. The ban will be applicable everywhere in the boundaries of Karachi.
The Commissioner has issued a ban notification under Section 144 and this ban will continue till July 27. The notification said that large and dangerous waves are forming near the beach in Karachi, which may endanger the lives of bathers in the sea.
According to the notification, the area SHO will be empowered to register a case against the violators.
