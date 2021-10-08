Bathing, throwing garbage in rivers/canals banned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar has imposed complete ban on bathing/ swimming and throwing garbage in rivers/canals in district Malakand under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code CrPC), said a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner /Commandant Malakand Levies on Friday.

The ban was imposed after receiving complaints from masses during a Kuli Kachehri, the other day.

According to the notification, the violators of the ban will face action against Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The ban would remain imposed for a period of 60 days.