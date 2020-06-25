Batkhela AC inspects bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, Batkhela, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner of Batkhela tehsil Sohail Ahmed Thursday visited Ala Dhand and Thana Bazaar and inspected the implementation on government SOPs and lockdowns there to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

During his visit, Sohail Ahmed also met business leaders on the occasion.

The Assistant Commissioner Sohail Ahmed directed the post commanders to ensure the functioning and social distance of the government SOPs, use of face masks, gloves and keep on social distancing as preventive measures against outbreak of coronavirus.

He also directed the markets owners, shopkeepers and vendors to take preventive measures against coronavirus and following the SOPs issued by the provincial government.