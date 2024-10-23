Bats House: Family holds unique love bond with over 15,000 Bats in walled city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) In the ancient Multan’s interior city, a house holds unique bond of love and care with over 15,000 Bats and the unusual coexistence make the house a best site of fascination for history enthusiasts and locals alike.

The four-story house, owned by Rana Javed’s family for last 80 years, located in Maharaja street, near Delhi gate has become home to both humans and over 15,000 bats (Chimgadar).

Rana Javed’s grandfather and father also spent years with the Bats in their home. When they got possession of the house in days of partition, the Bats were also part of the ancient home.

What makes this story remarkable is the family’s comfort and connection with the bats. For generations, they have shared their living space with the creatures by considering them as part of their household. “The bats have become like family members to us,” said Rana Javed. “We aren’t afraid of them, and they haven’t caused any harm to anyone.”

The house itself is an exciting structure, not only because of its age but also due to the way the bats have integrated into it. Over the years, the bats have created small holes in the walls, nesting in various corners of the building. Yet, despite their significant presence, the family insists they are no cause for concern. “Even when they enter our rooms, we don’t feel scared,” Javed added. “Our children, even the youngest ones, are used to it. They’re brave and comfortable around the bats.”

Visitors from across Multan and beyond often come to witness this unusual living arrangement. The sheer number of bats, combined with the old-world charm of the house, makes it a curious attraction.

Many people come to take photographs, intrigued by how peacefully humans and bats coexist under one roof. “Some visitors are initially frightened by the bats,” Javed admitted, “but they soon realize there’s nothing to fear. The bats don’t harm anyone.”

The history of the house and its unique inhabitants has also attracted the attention of local historians and guides. Aamir Bashir, a well-known tourist guide and enthusiast of Multan’s rich heritage, described the house as a symbol of the city’s historical diversity. “Multan is full of hidden gems like this one,” Bashir explained. “Every corner of the interior city has a story to tell, and this house is one of these buildings. People often contact me to explore these unique sites, and the home of Rana Javed and his bats is one of the most fascinating.”

The relationship between the family and the bats has become a symbol of harmony and tolerance, reflecting a deep respect for nature. The family has learned to live with the bats, acknowledging their presence without trying to drive them away. “They’ve never caused any damage,” Javed maintained. “We’ve never seen them as pests, but rather as creatures that share our space.”

For those interested in Multan’s heritage, the house offers a glimpse into a world where time seems to stand still. It stands as an example of the city’s rich and diverse history, where old traditions blend effortlessly with the coincidences of nature. Visitors leave with not only photos but also a deep appreciation for the unique bond between the family and their flying companions, stated Amir Bashir.