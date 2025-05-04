Open Menu

Battagram Admin Cracks Down On Substandard Meat Vendors

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a move to protect public health, the district administration of Battagram launched a crackdown on vendors selling substandard meat, destroyed a large quantity of unhygienic meat and imposed heavy fines on those responsible.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Akhtar Rasool led the operation on Sunday.

He was accompanied by a team of health officials and expert veterinarians from the livestock department who inspected meat at various outlets.

During the inspection, a significant amount of low-quality meat was seized and destroyed on the spot. Strict legal action was also initiated against the culprits.

The district administration reiterated its firm stance against negligence affecting public health, stating that no compromise will be made with those playing with the lives of citizens.

