Battagram Admin Step Up Security Measures Under National Action Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Battagram Asif Ali Khan on Friday stressed the importance of seamless coordination between all relevant agencies to tackle emerging security challenges.
He expressed these views while chairing the District Coordination Committee meeting at his office.The meeting reviewed measures to reinforce the district's security framework and ensure the swift implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in line with provincial government directives.
The DC Battagram directed immediate action against illegal activities under the supervision of the provincial Home Department.
Key directives issued during the meeting included the registration of Non-Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles, a crackdown on illegal weapons, intensified anti-smuggling and drug eradication efforts, prevention of electricity theft, closure of unauthorized petrol pumps, removal of encroachments, and strict compliance with seminary registration regulations.
Emphasizing a collective approach to security, the Deputy Commissioner urged all departments to work together in eliminating terrorism and extremism while reinforcing law and order. He also underscored the need for the full implementation of Apex Committee decisions to safeguard public lives and property.
Additional Deputy Commissioners (General and Relief), department heads, and representatives from law enforcement and intelligence agencies were present in the meeting.
