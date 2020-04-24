Battagram DC urges ulema to enforce 20-point plan for mosques

Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain on Friday called upon ulema to enforce 20-point consensus plan for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramazan in mosques to curb spread of coronavirus

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain on Friday called upon ulema to enforce 20-point consensus plan for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramazan in mosques to curb spread of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of ulema and religious scholars, the DC said that nation was currently passing through a critical hour and things could be improved with help of ulema who were regarded as opinion leaders in society by education masses to strictly follow precautionary measures against coronavirus.

During the meeting, ulema assured their full support in curbing the coronavirus by implementing standard operating procedures in mosques.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Tayyab Hayat, DSP headquarters Raja Bakhtiyar, District Khateeb Maulana Shahid, Tehsil Khateeb Maulana Ayaz besides other ulema and religious scholars of the area.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner provided ration to coronavirus affected families at Pir Harri village.

He also urged inhabitants to follow preventive measures to stave off the infection.