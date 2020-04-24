UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Battagram DC Urges Ulema To Enforce 20-point Plan For Mosques

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:19 PM

Battagram DC urges ulema to enforce 20-point plan for mosques

Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain on Friday called upon ulema to enforce 20-point consensus plan for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramazan in mosques to curb spread of coronavirus

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain on Friday called upon ulema to enforce 20-point consensus plan for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramazan in mosques to curb spread of coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of ulema and religious scholars, the DC said that nation was currently passing through a critical hour and things could be improved with help of ulema who were regarded as opinion leaders in society by education masses to strictly follow precautionary measures against coronavirus.

During the meeting, ulema assured their full support in curbing the coronavirus by implementing standard operating procedures in mosques.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Tayyab Hayat, DSP headquarters Raja Bakhtiyar, District Khateeb Maulana Shahid, Tehsil Khateeb Maulana Ayaz besides other ulema and religious scholars of the area.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner provided ration to coronavirus affected families at Pir Harri village.

He also urged inhabitants to follow preventive measures to stave off the infection.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Education Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand Registers No Coronavirus Deaths, 15 New C ..

1 minute ago

China launches special campaign to protect underse ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sudan Rises by 12 to 1 ..

3 minutes ago

English cricket season delayed until July

7 minutes ago

South Africa to gradually 'ease' virus lockdown fr ..

7 minutes ago

District dministration issues SOPs for Ramazan

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.