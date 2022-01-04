Battagram police excels in eliminating crimes during 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Battagram police has provided foolproof security to religious festivals and other ceremonies during the year 2021 and has played its role as the front line force of the district administration and other departments. This was disclosed in the annual performance report of the district police Battagram released here Tuesday.

During the year 2021, the Battagram police has resolved the cases of armed robberies of 17 million rupees in the jurisdiction of Chanjal police station, recovered the looted amount and arrested the robbers besides arresting criminals involved in theft, robbery, cable thief, illegal business of timber and recovered from them valuable items and money.

While taking action, the police arrested one most wanted terrorist, 490 proclaimed offenders and 88 absconders in different cases.

The police recovered gold jewelry and other stolen goods including 3 vehicles and 5 motorcycles, 339 illegal weapons besides carrying out 2217 search and strike operations in various areas of the district wherein 8179 suspects were apprehended recovering from them various types of weapons and ammunition. The police also cordoned off 335 areas during the operation in the district.

Following the vision of Inspector General Police (IGP) Moazzam Jahan Ansari to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa drug free, the Battagram police, with the help of the Narcotics Eradication Team (NET), has conducted large scale operations against drug dealers in the district and recovered 52.

409 kg hashish, 80 bottles of liquor and 59 grams of Ice drug, 100 grams of heroin and registered 74 cases under drugs act.

Under the Arms Ordinance, 369 cases were registered while 17 Kalashnikovs, 82 rifles, 71 guns, 212 pistols and 7797 cartridges were recovered.

The police also registered 59 cases against the violators of the aerial and celebratory firing act, while 19 cases were registered under the Loudspeaker Act, 36 cases were registered under the Tenancy Act for non-registration of the rented house with the concerned police station. 15 cases were registered against 73 hotels for non-entry of persons residing in the hotel.

4531 people of district Battagram were provided relief through the Police Assistance Lines (PAL) including 995 Police Clearance Certificates, 979 Character Certificates, 2138 disappearance reports, 34 tenants and 369 people were provided legal advice.

The DPO Complaints Cell Battagram received 753 complaints in which 610 legal actions were taken and the problems of the people were resolved. Out of 113 complaints received by Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC), 104 petitions were decided with the consent of the people and 1395 people were issued licenses out of 1420 applicants.