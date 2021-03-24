Battagram police issue travel advisory for commuters

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Kohistan has been blocked for all sorts of traffic at several places on Wednesday owing to land sliding, commuters were advised to stay at a safe places till the removal of blockage.

According to a travel advisory issued by the Battagram police, "it was informed to the drivers and commuters who are traveling towards Gilgit Baltistan that KKH has been blocked at several places including Jeejal, Shaitan Pari, Gulgan Nala, Pattan and Sair Khari Pattan areas of Kohistan owing to land sliding".

Battagram police advised the commuters going toward Gilgit Baltistan to stay at a safe places till the removal of debris and clearance of road in Kohistan, people can contact Battagram police control room number 0997321130 for information about the KKH.

During the last three days owing to torrential rains in Hazara division besides many other roads and thoroughfares of the region, KKH has also been blocked from several places owing to land sliding and heavy flooding.