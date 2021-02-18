UrduPoint.com
Battagram Traffic Books Hundreds Of Underage Drivers And Motorcyclists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Battagram Traffic Police Thursday charged hundreds of underage drivers in various traffic violations during a massive campaign.

On the special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwat traffic police kicked off a massive drive against rash driving by underage drivers, illegal motorcycles, without helmet motorcycling, tinted glass, without number plate vehicles, public transporters including Rickshaw without stop pick and drop.

During the drive, Battagram traffic police have issued a challan to hundreds of underage drivers on tinted glass, without a number plate, underage drivers and without helmet motorcycles and other traffic violations.

According to the police sources, the drive was launched to eradicate the illegal number plates, unregistered motorcycles, without a number plate, tinted glass vehicles, and without documents motorcycles from the district Battagram.

DPO Battagram also directed traffic police to take strict action against violators of traffic rules in accordance with the law and keep an eye on suspicious vehicles. During this campaign, traffic police were also educating the drivers about the traffic laws.

Traffic Police urged the citizens to cooperate to make their journey safe while the drive is in progress at various places in the district and will continue till the end of the week.

