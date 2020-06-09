UrduPoint.com
Batteries From Telephone Exchange Stolen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:03 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Backup batteries were allegedly stolen from Khan Garh Telephone Exchange along with copper wiring.

Each battery was valued at approximately Rs2500,000, sources said Tuesday.

Concerned technician believed the theft occurred late night yesterday. Local police registered case on report of watchman Muhammad Sufyan. Police started investigation

