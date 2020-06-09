Batteries from telephone exchange stolen

Backup batteries were allegedly stolen from Khan Garh Telephone Exchange along with copper wiring

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Backup batteries were allegedly stolen from Khan Garh Telephone Exchange along with copper wiring.

Each battery was valued at approximately Rs2500,000, sources said Tuesday.

Concerned technician believed the theft occurred late night yesterday. Local police registered case on report of watchman Muhammad Sufyan. Police started investigation