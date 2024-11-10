Battle against smog under way in Khanewal also

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) In the quiet town of Khanewal, a relentless threat looms over the skies, threatening the health and well-being of its residents. It's smog that has engulfed the peaceful town, transforming its atmosphere into a clouded haze, and it is a matter of grave concern that it is spreading fast. As the problem intensifies, the district administration has decided that even weekends can no longer be a rest day.

At the forefront of this battle is Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari. On a Sunday morning, while most people are still enjoying their weekly respite, he gathers the heads of all key departments, assigning them an urgent mission: fight the environmental crisis with all they have at hand.

The deputy commissioner’s orders echo with a sense of urgency. He demands that anti-smog activities be ramped up across the entire district. Assistant commissioners, the environment protection department, agriculture, the transport authority, and the traffic police all have been given specific tasks.

“We are at war with emergence of this crisis,” he declares, adding that “we must act swiftly and decisively".

At the health facilities across the district and tehsils, smog counters have been established to provide immediate assistance to those suffering from respiratory problems. Health professionals are on high alert, ready to support citizens affected by the choking air.

The orders don’t stop there. Vehicles emitting dark clouds of smoke are to be impounded, factories and brick kilns contributing to pollution are to be sealed immediately, and those found burning crop residue or trash will face harsh consequences. Muhammad Ali Bukhari makes it clear: “Anyone adding to this pollution will be held accountable. No exceptions.”

Under his leadership, Khanewal has become a hive of activity, with officials working tirelessly to curb the sources of smog. It is a fight for clean air, a fight for health of the community, and a fight Khanewal is determined to win.