"Battle For Truth" Theme Kicks Off Independence Day Celebrations In Mirpurkhas
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:59 PM
The district administration of Mirpurkhas on Friday launched the Independence Day celebrations with great fervor and enthusiasm, adopting the theme "Battle for Truth" (Maaraka-e-Haq)
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The district administration of Mirpurkhas on Friday launched the Independence Day celebrations with great fervor and enthusiasm, adopting the theme "Battle for Truth" (Maaraka-e-Haq).
A rally was held on August 1st, starting from the Commissioner Complex, led by Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, DIG Police Zubair Ahmed Dareshk, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri. The participants carried national flags and banners, chanting patriotic slogans to express their love for the country.
On this occasion, Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili emphasized that celebrating Independence Day under the "Battle for Truth" theme aims to send a clear message to the world that the entire Pakistani nation is united, peaceful, and stands firmly with its armed forces.
DIG Police Zubair Ahmed Dareshk praised the bravery of the Pakistan Army in defending the nation's borders, forcing India to acknowledge defeat. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan added that the celebrations would showcase the nation's unity and peacefulness under the national flag.
A series of programs have been planned from August 1 to August 14 to mark the Independence Day celebrations. Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri announced that the city would be illuminated, and cleanliness would be ensured throughout to make the celebrations grand and festive.
The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the Independence Day celebrations are memorable and reflect the nation's patriotism and solidarity.
Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, DIG Police Zubair Ahmed Dareshk, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghauri participated in a tree-planting ceremony at Gulistan Baldia Park, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.
The rally and tree plantation ceremony were attended by a large number of officials, teachers, community elders, and the general public, demonstrating the nation's enthusiasm and commitment to celebrating Independence Day.
