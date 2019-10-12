UrduPoint.com
Battle Hardened Armed Forces Of Country Ever-ready To Meet Challenges: Chief Of Air Staff

Sat 12th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar on Saturday said the battle hardened armed forces of the country were capable and ever-ready to meet internal and external challenges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar on Saturday said the battle hardened armed forces of the country were capable and ever-ready to meet internal and external challenges.

"Our valiant Armed Forces are fully ready to respond befittingly in case of any misadventure," he said while addressing the passing out parade of cadets held at Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul.

The passed out cadets were of 140th PMA Long Course, 31st Technical Graduate Course, 59th Integrated Course and 38th Graduate Course. Cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses.

The chief of Air staff congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents for successful completion of training and commission into service.

The CAS said that Pakistan Armed forces took pride in their sacrifices against war on terror and bringing peace and normalcy in the country.

The CAS advised the passing out cadets to remember that they have to come up to expectations of the nation by attaining the highest standards of professional excellence and personal conduct.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan being chief guest at the ceremony reviewed the parade and gave away awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Usman Shahid. The President's Gold Medal to Company Senior Under Officer Qasim Ayub, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal awarded to Under Officer Al Bazour from Palestine.

Earlier, upon arrival chief guest was received by Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commandant PMA.

