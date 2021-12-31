UrduPoint.com

Battle Of Chhamb Indo-Pak 1971 War's Golden Jubilee Held At Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 12:00 PM

Battle of Chhamb Indo-Pak 1971 War's Golden Jubilee held at Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :A special ceremony was held on Friday to commemorate Golden Jubilee of Battle of Chhamb Indo-Pak 1971 War at Rawalpindi.

The event was attended by Veterans of Chhamb Operation who shared their combat experiences in the face of extremely challenging conditions, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza during his address on the occasion, paid rich tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis (soldiers returned with honour from War) of Chhamb and lauded the courage and resolve of all ranks who participated in one of the most daring operations undertaken by Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Rawalpindi Gold Media Event All From

Recent Stories

vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Fille ..

Vivo Marks Another Blockbuster Year 2021 – Filled with Innovation and Growth

58 seconds ago
 OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Mee ..

OIC Secretary-General Presides over the Second Meeting of IIFA Bureau

11 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

18 minutes ago
 PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.