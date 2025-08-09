Battle of Truth Celebration sports week held in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) As part of the 14th August Battle of Truth celebrations, spectacular Judo Karate competitions were held in Larkana on Saturday. Senior and junior players delivered outstanding performances, while a large crowd of spectators gathered at Khuhra Complex.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani, stated that as part of the 14th August Battle of Truth, the Sindh sports board was continuing its Sports Week, featuring various competitions for both girls and boys.

On the night of the 14th August Battle of Truth, the Judo Karate games at Khirra Complex were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani.

Exciting matches were held in both senior and junior categories, in which the best players from Larkana district showcased their skills. A large number of spectators were present, applauding enthusiastically at every exciting moment of the contest. One of the most thrilling moments of the Judo Karate competition during Sports Week was when players challenged each other with lightning-fast kicks.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, District Sports Officer Mahfooz Makani and other officials presented the winning and runner-up teams with prizes, trophies, medals, shirts, and certificates. The event concluded with patriotic songs and chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad.”