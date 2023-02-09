Bazaar launches new platform for manufacturers

Bazaar, a leading B2B commerce, fintech and supply chain platform, has launched a new platform for sourcing raw material to manufacturers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Bazaar, a leading B2B commerce, fintech and supply chain platform, has launched a new platform for sourcing raw material to manufacturers across the country.

With the launch of Bazaar Industrial, Bazaar is serving to solve the pain points faced by suppliers and buyers in raw material procurement across 15 categories including chemicals, construction, steel, textile, polymers, paint and others, said a news release Bazaar provides a digital suite of products to simplify operations across multiple verticals to businesses countrywide. Since its inception in 2020, Bazaar has raised over $100 million in venture financing and has scaled to become the leading merchant aggregator with a footprint across 50 plus cities.

Through a tech-enabled platform, Bazaar Industrial is enabling suppliers with market intelligence and data insights, access to customers nationwide via a robust supply chain infrastructure and a dedicated sales force with deep industry experience.

They are trusted by leading suppliers such as Matco, International Steels, Sabic and Nippon Paints, amongst many others.

To facilitate buyers, Bazaar Industrial is providing the best quotes on flexible payment terms, a comprehensive portfolio of raw materials and real-time insights with marketplace data points.

They have already received tremendous interest from leading buyers such as Loads, Diamond Paints, Steelex, Novatex and Sapphire.

This vertical is headed by its Managing Director, Ali Ilyas, who brings 15 years of experience in chemical marketing and distribution and has worked with top local and international suppliers for the Pakistani market.

"It's been incredible to join this rocketship with its stellar employer brand, world-class technology stack and significant capital base which will be a game changer in local raw material sourcing for customers and suppliers," said Ali Ilyas.