Bazai Inquires About Health Of Zhob Incident Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Special Secretary Health Balochistan Dawood Bazai on Wednesday visited Civil Hospital to inquire about the health of those who were injured in Zhob incident

On this occasion, MD Trauma Center Dr. Arbab Kamran gave a briefing to Daud Bazi about the treatment of the injured.

He said that four injured were brought to trauma center in Quetta.

Dawood Bazai inquired about the health of the injured and directed the doctors to provide the best medical facilities to them.

Dr. Humira, In-charge Pharmacist Trauma Center Dr. Hazrat Agha, Pharmacist Shabbir Ahmed, Staff Officer Special Secretary Health Naeem Bazai were present on the occasion.

