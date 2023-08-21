Bazai instructs members to ensure better services in Emergency Department

Balochistan Health Special Secretary Dawood Bazai on Monday instructed the members to work on the performance-based incentive system to ensure the delivery of better services in the Emergency Department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Health Special Secretary Dawood Bazai on Monday instructed the members to work on the performance-based incentive system to ensure the delivery of better services in the Emergency Department.

Bazai chaired the first meeting of the working group to make the Accident and Emergency Department active.

The meeting was attended by working group committee members Managing Director Trauma Centre Quetta Dr. Arbab Kamran, Principal Bolan Medical College Dr. Raz Muhammad Kakar, Dean PGMI Dr. Noor Ahmad Khosa, Medical Superintendent SPH Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizai, Medical Superintendent, BMCH Dr. Farid Ahmed Samalani, Head of Bone and Joint Department SPH Dr. Muhammad Bakhsh Shahwani, Head of Gynaecology Department Dr.

Bilqis, Deputy Medical Superintendent SPH Dr. Ghulam Sarwar, Assistant Medical Superintendent SPH Dr. Muhammad Umeer, Surgeon Dr. Iqbal Jafar, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman Panizai and Executive Director SKBZ Quetta Dr. Abdul Ghaffar.

A detailed action plan was discussed to develop a working mechanism for the integration of services in the Trauma Center and Accident and Emergency Department, Special Secretary Health.

The meeting reviewed procedures to ensure the availability of at least one senior registrar from each respective speciality 24/7 in the Emergency Department.

Plans for starting training and clinical programs for Post Graduate Trainees and House Officers in the Emergency Department and Trauma Centre were considered in the meeting.