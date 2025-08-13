Open Menu

Bazai, Kakar Argue Preparations For Upcoming Balochistan Green Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Bazai, Kakar argue preparations for upcoming Balochistan Green Energy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Balochistan’s Secretary of Energy, Dawood Bazai visited the office of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) on Wednesday and met with Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar.

Director General Energy Agha Hassan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Officials from the BBI&T briefed the Secretary of Energy on the conference agenda, expected participants, and plans highlighting investment opportunities in the province.

On the occasion, Vice Chairman Bilal Khan Kakar stated that the conference is not just an event but an opportunity to show the world that Balochistan is not limited to mineral resources alone, it can also become a hub for investment in energy, industry, agriculture, and tourism.

He emphasized that investment in the province would not only create business opportunities but also provide employment, skills development, and access to modern technology for local communities.

He further said that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, turning Balochistan into an energy corridor is a shared mission, and efforts are underway to attract both domestic and foreign investors.

Kakar noted that BBoIT is ensuring that the projects to be presented at the conference meet international standards to boost investor confidence and pave the way for concrete action.

Secretary of Energy Dawood Bazai praised the preparations by the Board and affirmed that the Government of Balochistan is committed to harnessing the province’s renewable energy potential to achieve the goals of development and public prosperity.

