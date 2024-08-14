Open Menu

Bazai Vows To Remember Sacrifices Rendered For Creating Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Former Deputy Attorney General, senior lawyer Ameenuddin Bazai, said on Wednesday that the joy we received on 14 August is something we and our future generations must remember for a lifetime.

While addressing a ceremony held in Kuchlak on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, he said ''We must remember how many people were separated, martyred, and sacrificed in the struggle to achieve this great nation. Today, we must pay tribute to all their sacrifices''.

Paying homage to the founder of Pakistan, he said, “today is a day to remember the greatest debt we owe to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions because it is through their efforts that we are breathing in the free air of an independent country.

Ameenuddin Bazai expressed gratitude to all those who made, protected, and contributed to the construction and development of this country.

The former Deputy Attorney General and senior lawyer Ameenuddin Bazai further said that this nation was achieved through the tireless efforts and great sacrifices of our elders, and we must continue to lead this country forward by following their example.

On this day, we must vow to set aside our mutual hatreds and resentments and leave no stone unturned for the elevation of this nation.

On this occasion, a recitation of the Quran was held for the souls of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Pakistan and for the defense of the beloved country. A collective prayer was also offered for the country's progress, prosperity, security, and for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers.

APP/ask

