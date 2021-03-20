Bazar sealed over violation of Covid-19 SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) ::District administration Saturday sealed Charsi Bazar over violation of Coronavirus related standard operating procedure (SOPs).

While following directions of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Abdur Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Saturday inspected Charsi bazar found violations of COVID-19 related SOPs guidelines and ordered to seal the bazar on the spot.

It is worth mentioning here that the KP Government has issued order closure of markets without medicines, vegetable, fruits, poultry etc on Saturday and Sunday.