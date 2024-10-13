Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Announces To Celebrate Festival In November
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan has announced to Celebrate the second Rooh Rehan Festival in November, 2024.
This was announced on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Hameed Sindhi, the founder of Bazam-e-Rooh Rehan here at Qasimabad business Hall on Sunday.
While presiding over the Birthday event, Madam Nazir Naz said that Hameed Sindhi was an unparalleled servant of literature and language and Sindh will never forget this great character.
Hameed Sindhi's grandson Salman Arshad Hameed said that efforts will be taken to keep the torch which was lit by Hameed Sindhi from the platform of Rooh Rehan.
Writer Ghulam Mustafa Solangi said that Hameed Sindhi’s literary sittings on the platform of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan were exemplary and we will always remember literary figures like Hameed Sindhi.
Urdu writer Taqi Rajput said that Hameed Sindhi played the role of a bridge between urdu and Sindhi writers.
Eulogizing the role of Hameed Sindhi, Ashiq Halai said that Hameed Sindhi will always alive in our hearts despite separated physically
Writer Dr. Mujaddid Qureshi said that Hameed Sindhi motivated new writers through Rooh Rehan magazine.
On the occasion, Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi read the essay "Literary history of Bazm-e-Rooh Rehan" while Saleem Chana read the "Life of Hameed Sindhi" and Zulfiqar Halar's impressionistic essay.
Recent Stories
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak embassy Oman organizes Trade Expo31 minutes ago
-
Power sector-Glorious years in Pakistan report launched31 minutes ago
-
Seven criminals arrested; weapons recovered41 minutes ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for SCO 2024 Summit41 minutes ago
-
Report on power sector "Glorious years in Pakistan" launched51 minutes ago
-
HEC secures 3rd position in inter-departmental Karate championship51 minutes ago
-
ICT police seize huge liquor haul, nab three dealers51 minutes ago
-
408 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering1 hour ago
-
House on fire1 hour ago
-
Rubaba lauds role of Pakistan Navy for ensuring national security1 hour ago
-
Thousands of accused involved in dacoity, murder arrested1 hour ago
-
63 dangerous criminals killed in Kacha area1 hour ago