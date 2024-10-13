Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan announces to celebrate festival in November

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan has announced to Celebrate the second Rooh Rehan Festival in November, 2024.

This was announced on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Hameed Sindhi, the founder of Bazam-e-Rooh Rehan here at Qasimabad business Hall on Sunday.

While presiding over the Birthday event, Madam Nazir Naz said that Hameed Sindhi was an unparalleled servant of literature and language and Sindh will never forget this great character.

Hameed Sindhi's grandson Salman Arshad Hameed said that efforts will be taken to keep the torch which was lit by Hameed Sindhi from the platform of Rooh Rehan.

Writer Ghulam Mustafa Solangi said that Hameed Sindhi’s literary sittings on the platform of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan were exemplary and we will always remember literary figures like Hameed Sindhi.

Urdu writer Taqi Rajput said that Hameed Sindhi played the role of a bridge between urdu and Sindhi writers.

Eulogizing the role of Hameed Sindhi, Ashiq Halai said that Hameed Sindhi will always alive in our hearts despite separated physically

Writer Dr. Mujaddid Qureshi said that Hameed Sindhi motivated new writers through Rooh Rehan magazine.

On the occasion, Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi read the essay "Literary history of Bazm-e-Rooh Rehan" while Saleem Chana read the "Life of Hameed Sindhi" and Zulfiqar Halar's impressionistic essay.