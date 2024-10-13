Open Menu

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Announces To Celebrate Festival In November

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan announces to celebrate festival in November

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan has announced to Celebrate the second Rooh Rehan Festival in November, 2024.

This was announced on the occasion of the 85th birthday of Hameed Sindhi, the founder of Bazam-e-Rooh Rehan here at Qasimabad business Hall on Sunday.

While presiding over the Birthday event, Madam Nazir Naz said that Hameed Sindhi was an unparalleled servant of literature and language and Sindh will never forget this great character.

Hameed Sindhi's grandson Salman Arshad Hameed said that efforts will be taken to keep the torch which was lit by Hameed Sindhi from the platform of Rooh Rehan.

Writer Ghulam Mustafa Solangi said that Hameed Sindhi’s literary sittings on the platform of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan were exemplary and we will always remember literary figures like Hameed Sindhi.

Urdu writer Taqi Rajput said that Hameed Sindhi played the role of a bridge between urdu and Sindhi writers.

Eulogizing the role of Hameed Sindhi, Ashiq Halai said that Hameed Sindhi will always alive in our hearts despite separated physically

Writer Dr. Mujaddid Qureshi said that Hameed Sindhi motivated new writers through Rooh Rehan magazine.

On the occasion, Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi read the essay "Literary history of Bazm-e-Rooh Rehan" while Saleem Chana read the "Life of Hameed Sindhi" and Zulfiqar Halar's impressionistic essay.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Qasimabad November Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

13 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

22 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

22 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

23 hours ago
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

23 hours ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan