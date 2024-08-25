Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Hosts Literary Session On Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was against slavery and described the role of women as more ideal than all the characters as well as narrated about the welfare of the country and humanity.
These views were expressed by eminent Scholars, poets and intellectuals in a weekly literary session hosted by Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in connection with the annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai here on Sunday.
Presiding over the session, eminent writer and social reformer Ghulam Mustafa Abbasi said that Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai was a universal poet who delivered messages of patriotism. He said that the young generation should make Shah Sain's thoughts and poetry a fixed eye.
Writer, researcher and Journalist Ruk Sindhi said that Shah Latif was the poet moving along with the society who shows every character the way to salvation. all the characters in Bhittai talked about the country.
Secretary General of Bizm Rooh Rehan, Wahid Kandhari, said that Shah's concern is to see the path of freedom for the people enslaved all over the world, including Sindh. Narrator Saleem Chana said that Latif spoke truth and truth in the form of art, Tarab Ali Tarab Ghazal, Jaman Ansari Shah recited poetry, Ali Hasnain participated in the literary session.
