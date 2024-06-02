Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Hosts Session On Poetry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 09:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Poetry is the practice of life and the base of language which transform the sentiments of humans into words amicably.
These views were expressed by eminent poet Talib Bhanbhro while expressing views on poetry recited in a general meeting of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan here in Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday.
Chief guest Khair Muhammad Ashiq said that literary sessions of Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan were strengthening literary movements.
Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro, Dr. Aziz Thebo and Talib Bhanbhro presented Ghazals while Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi presented a report about the Birthdays and death anniversaries of writers.
Poet Darya Khan Pirzado read an essay on Shah Latif’s Poetry.
Poets Inayat Leghari, Yaqoob Jamali and Rahim Lashari also attend general meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM congratulates Saudi Arabia on hosting boxing event, hails Pakistani origin on his victory7 minutes ago
-
Harassment of women serious issue, families cannot protect them daily: Fauzia Waqar27 minutes ago
-
SP conducted visit to Wah Cantt police station37 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan delegation calls on Punjab governor37 minutes ago
-
DC reviews price control mechanism implementation56 minutes ago
-
Water chiller, fans donated to hospital57 minutes ago
-
MCCI appreciates govt's vision to introduce Industrial Policy57 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM, Iran's FM discuss situation in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Four-day PCR training for S.Asian medical entomologists concludes3 hours ago
-
Minister Salik emphasises devotion, effective communication for Hajj welfare staff to enhance pilgri ..3 hours ago
-
Sindh Agriculture Minister for devising mechanism for interest-free-loans to agri students3 hours ago
-
PTI founder's social media post deemed 'Digital Terrorism': Legal Affairs Spokesperson3 hours ago