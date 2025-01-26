Open Menu

Bazm-e Rooh Rihan Pays Tribute To Journalist Shaikh Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Bazm-e Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Journalist Shaikh Ali Muhammad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued series of literary sessions organized an event to pay homage to renowned journalist Shaikh Ali Muhammad on his 35th death anniversary.

Eminent writer Qazi Khadim presided over the commemorative session while Taj Joyo and Saleem Channa were chief guests on the occasion,

Qazi Munawar, Prof.Ashraf Samon, Idrees Jatoi, Ashique Solangi, Juman Ansari, Darya Khan Pirzado expressed their views while Singer Aziz Channa and Shahid Jarwar presented ‘Shah ji Waai’.

Ali Muhammad Sheikh was born on February 15, 1925 at Sheikh Hafiz Mori Mungar village in the house of Sheikh Muhammad Khan.

Sheikh received his Primary education in his own village and then studied at Noor Muhammad High school in Hyderabad till matriculation.

He passed the Intermediate form City Arts College and done LLB from Jinnah Law College.

After working in postal department for some time, Sheikh Ali Muhammad turned to journalism and started working as a news editor in Abdul Shakoor Manshi's newspaper 'Hilal-e-Pakistan',

After that, he became the editor of Haji Najamuddin Sariwal's newspaper 'Karwan'.

In 1965, when Ibrat became a daily newspaper, he was appointed its first editor.

In 1969, when the People's Party felt the need for a newspaper, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto bought the newspaper 'Hilal Pakistan' and appointed Sheikh Ali Muhammad as its editor on March 22.

In 1972, Hilal-e-Pakistan moved to Karachi, then Sheikh Sahib started a struggle to publish his own newspaper and on 23 March 1974, published 'Daily Aftab' newspaper.

In 1977, he was appointed as a member of the Majlis-e-Shura and in 1985, he became a member of the Senate.

He was the founder member of Hyderabad Press Club, at that time only 30 journalists were members of the club.

Sheikh Ali Muhammad died on 21 January 1991.

After the death of Sheikh Ali Muhammad, the newspaper 'Aftab' was run by his son Sheikh Ejaz, which was closed later.

