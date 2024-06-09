Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pays tribute to Researcher Atta Muhammad Bhanbhro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Poets, intellectuals and Educationists while expressing their concern over deleting compulsory subjects from Universities of Sindh said that writers like Ataa Muhammad Bhanbhro always fought battle for the survival of Sindhi Language .

They expressed these views while addressing the literary session organized by Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to mark 4th death anniversary of eminent Researcher Ataa Muhammad Bhanbhro here in Qasimabad on Sunday.

Presiding over the session, famous writer Prof. Qazi Khadim said that Ataa Muhammad Bhanbhro was a patriot writer who always preferred education and strived for bringing improvement in education.

Son of Ataa Muhammad Bhanbhro, Abdul Haque Bhanbhro said that his father educated his children as well as boys and girls of our village.

He said that He saw father Ataa Muhammad Bhanbhro always reading and writing and spent his whole life serving sindhi Language and literature.

Eminent Writer Taj Joyo said that Ataa Muhammad Bhanbhro carried out maximum work on urdu script and translated every book based on the history of Sindh.

Professor Himat Ali Pitafi, Prof. Qadir Bux Magsi, Mustafa Abbassi, Idrees Jatoi, Salim Channa, Darya Khan Pirzado, Hussain Sarang, Muhammad Ali Ghanghro, Turab Ali Turab also spoke on the occasion.