Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to Celebrates on Nov 21

(@FahadShabbir)

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan has announced to Celebrate the second Rooh Rehan Festival 21st November (Thursday), 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan has announced to Celebrate the second Rooh Rehan Festival 21st November (Thursday), 2024.

According to the itinerary of the function, Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Vice President Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Sarfaraz Rajar along with Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, Prof. Qazi Khadim and SK Nagpal would inaugurate the event.

Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here on Monday that the event will start with the recitation of Quran-e-Majeed and Shah Latif’s Waai.

He said that event will also feature launching of a book ‘Yadun ja Jazeera’ written by Qazi Khadim, Story telling ‘Waqt’, reading papers on the personality and Art of Hameed Sindhi by Shah Nawaz Mahesar and Talib Bhanbhro, Speeches and award distribution.