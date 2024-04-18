Open Menu

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan To Holds Reception In Hounour Of Naseer Mirza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly literary series would hold a reception in honour of eminent Writer, Poet, Broadcaster and Compere Naseer Mirza on 21st April (Sunday) at 11.am

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly literary series would hold a reception in honour of eminent Writer, poet, Broadcaster and Compere Naseer Mirza on 21st April (Sunday) at 11.am

Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here that eminent writers, poets and intellectuals would shed light on the personality and literary contribution of Naseer Mirza.

Related Topics

April Sunday

Recent Stories

DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT

DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT

7 minutes ago
 Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: A ..

Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta

7 minutes ago
 Progress of development schemes reviewed

Progress of development schemes reviewed

7 minutes ago
 Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Directo ..

Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns

7 minutes ago
 Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incid ..

Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident

7 minutes ago
 Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad

Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad

7 minutes ago
Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian stri ..

Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes

21 minutes ago
 Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing vic ..

Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..

21 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Irani ..

Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack

21 minutes ago
 Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch ..

Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands

21 minutes ago
 Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel ..

Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel French diplomats

22 minutes ago
 Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO

Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan