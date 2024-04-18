Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan To Holds Reception In Hounour Of Naseer Mirza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:46 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly literary series would hold a reception in honour of eminent Writer, poet, Broadcaster and Compere Naseer Mirza on 21st April (Sunday) at 11.am
Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here that eminent writers, poets and intellectuals would shed light on the personality and literary contribution of Naseer Mirza.
