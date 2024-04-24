Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan To Honor Renowned Poet Wafa Pali On 28 April
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly literary series would hold a programme to mark 5th death anniversary of eminent Ghazal poet WaliMuhammad ‘wafa’ Pali on 28th April (Sunday) at Qasimabad business forum hall at 11-am
Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here that eminent writers, poets and intellectuals would shed light on the personality and literary contribution of Wafa Pali.
