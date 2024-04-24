Open Menu

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan To Honor Renowned Poet Wafa Pali On 28 April

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to honor renowned poet Wafa Pali on 28 April

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly literary series would hold a programme to mark 5th death anniversary of eminent Ghazal poet WaliMuhammad ‘wafa’ Pali on 28th April (Sunday) at Qasimabad business forum hall at 11-am

Secretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here that eminent writers, poets and intellectuals would shed light on the personality and literary contribution of Wafa Pali.

Related Topics

Business Pali Qasimabad April Sunday

Recent Stories

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

18 minutes ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

1 hour ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

4 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

17 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

17 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

21 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan