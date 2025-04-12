Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to honour Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on April 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued series of literary sessions will host a condolence meeting to commemorate the death of eminent writer, Researcher and Historian DR. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho on 13th April (Sunday).

The Scretary General Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here on Saturday that this event was being organised in collaboration with Sindhoo Sabhita Jagarta Sath in which renowned intellectuals will shed light on the life, research work and literary contribution of Dr. Lakho.