Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan To Honour Zarina Baloch On Nov 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to honour Zarina Baloch on Nov 2

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its continued literary series of sessions will hold an event to remember eminent Sindhi folk Singer Zarina Baloch on her 19th death anniversary Sunday.

Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro informed here that eminent personalities will attend the session and shed light on the life and literary contribution of Zarina Baloch.

Zarina Baloch was a Sindhi folk music singer, vocalist and composer .She was also an actress, Radio and tv artist, writer, teacher for over 30 years, political activist and social worker.

