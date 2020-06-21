UrduPoint.com
BB Birthday Celebrated Simplicity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 04:00 PM

BB birthday celebrated simplicity

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party PPP Rawalpindi celebrated former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's 67 birthday with simplicity here on Sunday. However, no political gathering was held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PPP local leaders paid rich tribute to BB Shaheed who sacrificed her life for the promotion of democracy in the country and pledge to continue her mission.

Talking to APP, City President PPP, Babar Khan Jadoon said Benazir would alive in our hearts and she will never die adding that her services rendered for the promotion of democracy will always be remembered. Benazir Bhutto was a politician of international stature adding that she took the country towards progress and prosperity.

It is mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was killed in bomb blast, after addressing a public rally at Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

