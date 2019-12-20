Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had played a great role for bringing change in life standard of oppressed segments of society, said a leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto had played a great role for bringing change in life standard of oppressed segments of society, said a leader of Pakistan Peoples' Party Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, PPP Bahawalpur's senior leader, Farooq Mughal said that PPP would organize a public gathering at Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi on December 27.

He said that party activists from across the country would attend the public gathering.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto played a remarkable role for restoration of democracy in the country. "BB fought for protection for rights of oppressed segments of society," he said.

He said that a large number of PPP activists from Bahawalpur division would also attend the party ceremonies.