BB Shaheed 14th Death Anniversary To Be Observed On Monday

Sun 26th December 2021

BB Shaheed 14th death anniversary to be observed on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan People Party PPP will observe the 14 th death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto tomorrow (December 27) on Monday.

The arrangements have been completed and Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul at Liaquat Bagh her martyrdom place, Pakistan People Party PPP District President for Women Wing Sumera Gul said.

Talking to APP, District President PPP, Sumera Gul paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country.

She vowed to follow her footsteps to carry out her mission for the progress and development of the country. Sumera said that Benazir Bhutto is alive in the hearts and minds of the people. She said that Benazir Bhutto never compromised on principal and did not bow before the dictators.

She said that Benazir was a leader of International stature and her services will be remembered for ever. She was not only leader of Pakistan but also for the entire South Asian region, she added.

It is mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People Party PPP would hold a ceremony at Liaquat Bagh to pay tribute to her great leader.

PPP General Secretary Punjab Nargis Faiz Malik, Divisional President Saleem Haider, District President Chaudhry Zaheer Sultan Mehmood and central leadership of PPP and workers would gather at martyrdom site on Monday.

