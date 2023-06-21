UrduPoint.com

BB Shaheed Left Positive Impact On Country's Politics

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 11:42 PM

BB Shaheed left positive impact on country's politics

President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zareena Zehri Wednesday said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as a political leader had left positive, deep and numerous impacts and impressions on Pakistan's politics, economy and society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zareena Zehri Wednesday said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as a political leader had left positive, deep and numerous impacts and impressions on Pakistan's politics, economy and society.

They expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized under the auspices of PPP Women's Wing on the occasion of the 70th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

They said BB Shaheed remained steadfast in her mission with patience and courage until the last moment. Shaheed Bibi's mission was to establish a democratic system and society based on equality and to fulfill the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the light of the thoughts of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Ghazala Gola said the way in which Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari managed the party and the country after the martyrdom Benazir Bhutto was admirable.

She said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the party was carrying on the mission of BB Shaheed.

Zareena Zehri said that the ideology for which Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life, Pakistan People's Party was following her mission and PPP would continue to struggle for the supremacy of the Parliament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan President Of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

9 minutes ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

18 minutes ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

18 minutes ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

18 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

18 minutes ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.