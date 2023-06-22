QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Balochistan Women's Wing Ghazala Gola and General Secretary Zareena Zehri Wednesday said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as a political leader had left positive, deep and numerous impacts and impressions on Pakistan's politics, economy and society.

They expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized under the auspices of PPP Women's Wing on the occasion of the 70th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

They said BB Shaheed remained steadfast in her mission with patience and courage until the last moment. Shaheed Bibi's mission was to establish a democratic system and society based on equality and to fulfill the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the light of the thoughts of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Ghazala Gola said the way in which Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari managed the party and the country after the martyrdom Benazir Bhutto was admirable.

She said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the party was carrying on the mission of BB Shaheed.

Zareena Zehri said that the ideology for which Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life, Pakistan People's Party was following her mission and PPP would continue to struggle for the supremacy of the Parliament.