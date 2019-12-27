UrduPoint.com
BB Shaheed Sacrificed Everything For The Country And For The Rights Of Its Downtrodden Masses: Bilawal Bhutto

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:48 PM

BB Shaheed sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden masses: Bilawal Bhutto

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto has said that that people of Pakistan would never forget their brave leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden and barefoot masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto has said that that people of Pakistan would never forget their brave leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden and barefoot masses.

Addressing a rally held at Liaquat Bagh in connection of 12th anniversary of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto here Friday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that as a young daughter whose father and the most popular leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged by dictator, she fought bravely for the ideals her father embraced the gallows for.

The ballistic missile programme made our defence invincible in the wake of nuclear programme launched by her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto before his judicial murder.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his commitment to the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and pledged that he would continue the struggle with the support of Pakistani masses and the Party supporters.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would continue to live in the hearts and minds of the people as her legacy would never be forgotten in the history of Pakistan and her struggle for democracy, human rights and peaceful society.

Among others, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja pervez Ashraf, Senator Rehman Malik, Aitzaz Ahsan, Qamar ur Zaman Kaira, Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar, Malik Amir Fida Piracha, City President PPP Babar Sultan Jadoon, women wing, Youth organisation and a large number of participants were present.

On the occasion, special stalls of CDs and books filmed and written on life of BB Shaheed were also set up while a large number of people bought this stuff.

The City Traffic Police made special arrangements to maintain traffic flow. Tight security arrangements were made to avert any untoward incident.

