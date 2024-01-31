Open Menu

BB Shaheed Youth Development Program Becoming Self-sufficient

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 10:15 PM

BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Secretary Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Human Resources and Research board Sindh, Riaz Hussain Soomro on Wednesday said that BBSYDP is the best program to get employment by becoming self-sufficient, which help develop their technical skills.

He expressed these views while visiting different centers of Mirpurkhas, including Arts Foundation Mirpurkhas and Qaiser Rajar, under the 15th phase of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Program, where sewing, beautification, and CIT classes were being organized.

Addressing the students receiving technical training in various trades, he said that they should take an interest in this program of the Sindh government and not only start their jobs by getting training in various trades but also become self-sufficient and support their families.

which not only they will be able to live their lives better but will also help in eradicating poverty.

On this occasion, District Monitoring Coordinator BBSYDP Mirpurkhas Madam Nazira Laghari said that under the 15th phase of this program in 10 centers in Mirpurkhas district, 4 months of free technical training will be provided to female students in various trades with a monthly stipend.

On this occasion, Arts Foundation CEO Shahzadu Malik, District Monitoring Coordinator BBSYDP Tharparkar and Umarkot Ghulam Murtaza Rathore, Program Assistant BBSYDP Faizan Liaqat, Stunt Coordinator Miss Sumia, Trainers of various trades Ayman, Rubina and others were also present.

APP/hms/378

More Stories From Pakistan