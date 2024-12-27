Open Menu

BB Shaheed's 17th Death Anniversary Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was observed in Rawalpindi with traditional enthusiasm, devotion and respect. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi City leadership and members gathered at the martyrdom site of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed at Liaqat Bagh, here on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by the President's Spokesperson, former MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani's media advisor and central leader Mian Khurram Rasool, Vice President Punjab Rana Rafaqat Ali Khan, President PPP Rawalpindi Division Sardar Azhar Abbas, General Secretary Rawalpindi Division Khurram Pervez Raja and other party leaders.

The participants paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in powerful words. The speakers said that the globally recognized as a great progressive leader BB shaheed spent her life in this struggle till the end for the deprived and oppressed class. They said that BB Shaheed was a strong symbol of Pakistan's democracy, peace and stability.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers for the high ranks of the martyrs of democracy were said. The site was decorated with the banners and sign boards painted with BB Shaheed's photos. A charity food was also served on the occasion.

